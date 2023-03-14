MaxCyte (MXCT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
MaxCyte Price Performance
MXCT stock opened at $4.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $423.74 million, a P/E ratio of -17.91 and a beta of 0.58. MaxCyte has a 1 year low of $3.36 and a 1 year high of $7.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.71.
Insider Activity
In other news, EVP Thomas M. Ross sold 9,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.07, for a total transaction of $46,405.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Douglas Doerfler sold 10,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total transaction of $51,579.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 333,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,679,312.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Thomas M. Ross sold 9,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.07, for a total transaction of $46,405.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $152,430. Corporate insiders own 5.11% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, BTIG Research decreased their price target on MaxCyte to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.
MaxCyte Company Profile
MaxCyte, Inc, a global life sciences company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of next-generation cell therapies. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering.
