McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Stock Position Decreased by IMS Capital Management

IMS Capital Management cut its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,126 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 975 shares during the quarter. IMS Capital Management’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 57.8% in the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 24,941 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,755,000 after purchasing an additional 9,132 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 172,083 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $39,709,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in McDonald’s by 8.3% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,120 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 10.1% during the third quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 36,565 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $8,437,000 after purchasing an additional 3,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.8% during the third quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 9,920 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Price Performance

NYSE:MCD traded up $2.59 on Tuesday, hitting $265.67. 829,004 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,704,626. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $266.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $262.68. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $227.98 and a 52 week high of $281.67. The company has a market cap of $194.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.62.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.65% and a negative return on equity of 120.10%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MCD shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $279.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total transaction of $1,030,606.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,271,978.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total transaction of $1,030,606.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,271,978.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total transaction of $370,554.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,755.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,122 shares of company stock valued at $2,177,681 in the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

