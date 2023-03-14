MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) PT Raised to C$23.00 at CIBC

MEG Energy (TSE:MEGGet Rating) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$20.00 to C$23.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

MEG has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$20.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$23.78.

Shares of MEG Energy stock opened at C$20.72 on Friday. MEG Energy has a 12-month low of C$13.91 and a 12-month high of C$24.47. The company has a market cap of C$5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$21.09 and its 200-day moving average price is C$19.24.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 410 square miles of mineral leases. It also develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

