Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) PT Raised to $130.00 at Berenberg Bank

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Berenberg Bank from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MRK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $119.35.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of MRK stock opened at $105.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $268.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.83. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.31 and a fifty-two week high of $115.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.66 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 43.47% and a net margin of 24.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.14%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 1,815 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.10, for a total value of $198,016.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,609,573.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 1,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.10, for a total value of $198,016.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,609,573.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total value of $541,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,195,134.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,245 shares of company stock worth $11,168,256 over the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Merck & Co., Inc.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 58.4% during the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 35,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,034,000 after buying an additional 12,993 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 11,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 23,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Strategies Inc. raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 10,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

