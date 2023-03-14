Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Monte Financial Group LLC

Monte Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,272 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for 3.0% of Monte Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $5,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MRK. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total value of $541,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,195,134.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total value of $462,453.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,159,575. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total value of $541,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,284 shares in the company, valued at $2,195,134.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,245 shares of company stock valued at $11,168,256 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MRK shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.35.

Shares of NYSE MRK traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $106.42. 3,169,886 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,498,569. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.40 and a 1-year high of $115.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $108.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.83.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.66 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 43.47% and a net margin of 24.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.14%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

