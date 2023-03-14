Merdad Parsey Sells 6,126 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Stock

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) insider Merdad Parsey sold 6,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total value of $483,892.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,539,568.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Merdad Parsey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 1st, Merdad Parsey sold 12,984 shares of Gilead Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.96, for a total value of $1,038,200.64.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GILD traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,480,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,312,990. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.29. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.17 and a 1-year high of $89.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $83.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.38.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 44.46%. The firm had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gilead Sciences

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 9,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $647,000. DDFG Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Trust Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 4,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $95.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. DZ Bank lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.40.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

