Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:METXW) Short Interest Update

Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:METXW – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 35,200 shares, a decline of 17.2% from the February 13th total of 42,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.4 days.

Meten EdtechX Education Group Price Performance

METXW remained flat at $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,090. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.04. Meten EdtechX Education Group has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.19.

