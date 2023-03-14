MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCBS) Director Sam Sang-Koo Shim Acquires 5,000 Shares

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCBS – Get Rating) Director Sam Sang-Koo Shim purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.48 per share, for a total transaction of $92,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,400. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

MetroCity Bankshares Stock Up 5.6 %

MetroCity Bankshares stock traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.37. The company had a trading volume of 34,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,289. The stock has a market cap of $439.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.57. MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.65 and a 1 year high of $25.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.26 and a 200 day moving average of $20.89.

MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $45.74 million during the quarter. MetroCity Bankshares had a net margin of 39.41% and a return on equity of 20.03%.

MetroCity Bankshares Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MetroCity Bankshares

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were paid a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from MetroCity Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 31st. MetroCity Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.02%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 8.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 0.3% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 351,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 9.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 1.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 137,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 103.8% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. 16.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MetroCity Bankshares

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial bank services. The firm offers customary banking services as consumer and commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, commercial and consumer loans, single family residential loans, and money transfers services.

