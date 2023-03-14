Meyer Burger Technology AG (OTCMKTS:MYBUF) Short Interest Update

Meyer Burger Technology AG (OTCMKTS:MYBUF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 37,625,200 shares, an increase of 28.7% from the February 13th total of 29,245,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,469.7 days.

Meyer Burger Technology Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Meyer Burger Technology stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $0.65. 6,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,779. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.56. Meyer Burger Technology has a one year low of $0.36 and a one year high of $0.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Meyer Burger Technology in a research note on Sunday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Meyer Burger Technology in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Meyer Burger Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $0.52.

Meyer Burger Technology Company Profile

Meyer Burger Technology AG engages in the development of systems and production equipment for the solar photovoltaic market. It operates through the following segments: Modules, Photovoltaics, and Specialized Technologies. The Modules segment manufactures solar cells and modules. The Photovoltaics segment includes the processing of solar cells, solar modules and solar systems with its portfolio of systems, production equipment and services.

