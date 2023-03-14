MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE) Short Interest Update

MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 23,900 shares, a decline of 30.3% from the February 13th total of 34,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 123,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

MFS High Income Municipal Trust Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CXE traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.47. The company had a trading volume of 11,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,492. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.53. MFS High Income Municipal Trust has a one year low of $3.14 and a one year high of $4.41.

MFS High Income Municipal Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%.

Institutional Trading of MFS High Income Municipal Trust

MFS High Income Municipal Trust Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CXE. Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in MFS High Income Municipal Trust during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in MFS High Income Municipal Trust during the second quarter valued at $40,000. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new stake in MFS High Income Municipal Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MFS High Income Municipal Trust during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in MFS High Income Municipal Trust during the second quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors own 14.21% of the company’s stock.

MFS High Income Municipal Trust is a closed-end management investment company. Its objective is to seek high current income exempt from federal income tax, but may also consider capital appreciation. The company was founded on January 9, 1989 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

