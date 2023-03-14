Michael (Mike) Hill Purchases 52,245 Shares of Beamtree Holdings Limited (ASX:BMT) Stock

Beamtree Holdings Limited (ASX:BMT – Get Rating) insider Michael (Mike) Hill bought 52,245 shares of Beamtree stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.28 ($0.19) per share, for a total transaction of A$14,785.34 ($9,856.89).
Beamtree Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 0.83.
Beamtree Company Profile
