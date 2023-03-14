Michael (Mike) Hill Purchases 52,245 Shares of Beamtree Holdings Limited (ASX:BMT) Stock

Beamtree Holdings Limited (ASX:BMTGet Rating) insider Michael (Mike) Hill bought 52,245 shares of Beamtree stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.28 ($0.19) per share, for a total transaction of A$14,785.34 ($9,856.89).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Beamtree Holdings Limited develops and commercializes clinical decision support (CDS) systems to healthcare industry in Australia and internationally. The company offers RippleDown Expert, a CDS system that provides real-time patient monitoring and alerting solutions; RippleDown Auditor, that automates real-time reviews of data, ensuring accuracy across data entry, billing, specimen reception, and flagging suspected errors; and PICQ, a coding quality assessment tool for public and private hospitals, health services, and state health departments that assesses and reports clinically coded data.

