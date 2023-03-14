MiL.k (MLK) Price Tops $0.28 on Top Exchanges

MiL.k (MLK) traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 14th. One MiL.k token can now be bought for $0.28 or 0.00001073 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, MiL.k has traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. MiL.k has a total market cap of $75.18 million and $5.91 million worth of MiL.k was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.37 or 0.00414257 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,257.43 or 0.28001047 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000065 BTC.

MiL.k Token Profile

MiL.k was first traded on December 25th, 2019. MiL.k’s total supply is 986,245,419 tokens and its circulating supply is 269,588,560 tokens. The official message board for MiL.k is medium.com/milk-official-blog. MiL.k’s official Twitter account is @milk_alliance and its Facebook page is accessible here. MiL.k’s official website is milkalliance.io.

MiL.k Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MiL.k is a platform that uses a two-type token system: Brand Tokens and Mil.k Coin. Brand Tokens are tokenized versions of mileage points issued by service companies, and Mil.k Coin is used to trade Brand Tokens on the MiL.k platform. Mil.k Coin is the platform’s currency and is used to integrate Brand Tokens. Users can earn Mil.k Coin by selling their Brand Tokens, purchasing them on an external crypto exchange, or transferring them to other users. The MiL.k Blockchain uses Luniverse’s BaaS platform and has a main chain and side chains. Transactions on the platform are done on the Hyperledger-based side chains for better performance, and connecting to external crypto exchanges is done through Luniverse’s main chain for confidentiality and stability. The MiL.k platform is built on Hyperledger Fabric, a permissioned blockchain framework contributed by IBM and hosted by Linux Foundation.”

