Millrock Resources (CVE:MRO) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.03

Millrock Resources Inc. (CVE:MRO – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 37000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Millrock Resources Stock Down 14.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$4.69 million, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a current ratio of 7.68, a quick ratio of 7.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.03 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.04.

About Millrock Resources

Millrock Resources Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It deposits for gold, copper, porphyry, silver, and other metals. The company holds an interest in the 64North Gold project covering an area of approximately 1,860 hectares; Chisna DragonSlayer project; and Apex El Nido covering an area of approximately 315 hectares located in Alaska.

