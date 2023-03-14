Mina (MINA) Price Hits $0.81 on Major Exchanges

Mina (MINA) traded 15.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 14th. Over the last seven days, Mina has traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Mina coin can now be purchased for about $0.81 or 0.00003062 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mina has a total market cap of $700.38 million and approximately $77.57 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000321 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $107.07 or 0.00413326 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,232.33 or 0.27918689 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Mina launched on April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 1,012,062,413 coins and its circulating supply is 867,156,354 coins. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mina’s official message board is minaprotocol.com/blog. Mina’s official website is minaprotocol.com. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 1,011,996,172.8400393 with 866,849,164.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.74607999 USD and is up 3.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 82 active market(s) with $68,415,406.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

