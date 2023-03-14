Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Moleculin Biotech from $14.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

NASDAQ:MBRX opened at $0.98 on Friday. Moleculin Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $0.82 and a fifty-two week high of $2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.92 million, a PE ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 2.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.20.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 88,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 28,200 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 11,497 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Moleculin Biotech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.43% of the company’s stock.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of treatments for highly resistant cancers and viruses. Its clinical stage drugs include Annamycin, an Anthracycline being studied for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML), and WP1066, an Immune/Transcription Modulator targeting brain tumors, pancreatic cancer, and AML.

