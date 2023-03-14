Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Separately, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Moleculin Biotech from $14.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th.
Moleculin Biotech Price Performance
NASDAQ:MBRX opened at $0.98 on Friday. Moleculin Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $0.82 and a fifty-two week high of $2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.92 million, a PE ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 2.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.20.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Moleculin Biotech
Moleculin Biotech, Inc is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of treatments for highly resistant cancers and viruses. Its clinical stage drugs include Annamycin, an Anthracycline being studied for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML), and WP1066, an Immune/Transcription Modulator targeting brain tumors, pancreatic cancer, and AML.
