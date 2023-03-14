Monero (XMR) 24-Hour Volume Tops $120.43 Million

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 14th. One Monero coin can now be purchased for about $152.07 or 0.00612028 BTC on major exchanges. Monero has a total market cap of $2.78 billion and $120.43 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Monero has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,846.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.68 or 0.00340822 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00013626 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.42 or 0.00082168 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.78 or 0.00534420 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000779 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 30.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001379 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004003 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00009647 BTC.

Monero Profile

Monero (XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,252,546 coins. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org.

Buying and Selling Monero

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

