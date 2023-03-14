Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning.
Monroe Capital Trading Down 2.0 %
Shares of MRCC stock opened at $7.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $172.06 million, a PE ratio of -66.16 and a beta of 1.13. Monroe Capital has a 52-week low of $7.20 and a 52-week high of $11.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.30 and its 200 day moving average is $8.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37.
Monroe Capital Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.59%. Monroe Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -833.26%.
Monroe Capital Company Profile
Monroe Capital Corp. is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. Its investment objective is to maximize the total return to our stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on February 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
