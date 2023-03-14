Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Monroe Capital Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of MRCC stock opened at $7.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $172.06 million, a PE ratio of -66.16 and a beta of 1.13. Monroe Capital has a 52-week low of $7.20 and a 52-week high of $11.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.30 and its 200 day moving average is $8.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Monroe Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.59%. Monroe Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -833.26%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Monroe Capital Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Monroe Capital by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 105,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 16,540 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in Monroe Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $215,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Monroe Capital by 29.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after acquiring an additional 43,550 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monroe Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Monroe Capital by 50.0% during the second quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 14,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 4,954 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.78% of the company’s stock.

Monroe Capital Corp. is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. Its investment objective is to maximize the total return to our stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on February 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

