Montchanin Asset Management LLC Makes New $1.02 Million Investment in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Montchanin Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 16,875 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,000. Devon Energy accounts for approximately 1.4% of Montchanin Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DVN. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,814,521 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,574,437,000 after acquiring an additional 2,902,180 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $160,242,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 9.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,000,119 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,267,536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060,138 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,173,489 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,640,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637,042 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 16.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,141,280 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $609,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469,557 shares during the period. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Devon Energy from $84.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Argus upped their price target on Devon Energy from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.21.

Shares of NYSE:DVN traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.10. 3,058,415 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,874,922. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $48.86 and a twelve month high of $79.40. The company has a market cap of $32.76 billion, a PE ratio of 5.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.90.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.09). Devon Energy had a return on equity of 52.20% and a net margin of 31.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.49. This represents a dividend yield of 9.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently 7.89%.

In other news, CEO Richard E. Muncrief bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.28 per share, with a total value of $532,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,973,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,173,494.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Devon Energy news, CEO Richard E. Muncrief acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.28 per share, for a total transaction of $532,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,973,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,173,494.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Bethancourt purchased 3,765 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $53.06 per share, with a total value of $199,770.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,023,137.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

