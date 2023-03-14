Monte Financial Group LLC Increases Holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Monte Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 51.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,649 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 15,605 shares during the quarter. Garmin makes up about 2.2% of Monte Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $4,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Garmin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 363 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Garmin by 4,250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Garmin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Garmin by 119.2% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 388 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 63.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Garmin from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Garmin from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Garmin in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Garmin from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.17.

GRMN traded up $0.89 on Tuesday, hitting $96.82. 166,912 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,028,621. The firm has a market cap of $18.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.94. Garmin Ltd. has a one year low of $76.37 and a one year high of $121.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.97.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.21. Garmin had a net margin of 20.03% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Garmin news, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 3,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.50, for a total transaction of $393,113.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,634,425. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Matthew Munn sold 1,797 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.96, for a total transaction of $167,049.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,054,166.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 3,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.50, for a total transaction of $393,113.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,634,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,407 shares of company stock worth $1,802,970 over the last 90 days. 20.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto OEM, Consumer Auto, and Aviation.

