Monte Financial Group LLC Sells 2,291 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Monte Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,549 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,291 shares during the period. Travelers Companies accounts for 2.4% of Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $4,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TRV. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth $160,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 28.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 40.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 51,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,420,000 after purchasing an additional 14,873 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 5.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

TRV stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $172.13. The stock had a trading volume of 810,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,403,757. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.67. The stock has a market cap of $39.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.61. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.65 and a 52-week high of $194.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 7.71%. The firm had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 31.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TRV has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Evercore ISI upgraded Travelers Companies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $183.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $212.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total value of $1,722,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at $48,162,229.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Gregory C. Toczydlowski sold 5,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.19, for a total transaction of $998,309.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,416 shares in the company, valued at $3,392,043.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total transaction of $1,722,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at $48,162,229.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 188,163 shares of company stock valued at $35,402,200 over the last quarter. 1.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment provides an array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers primarily in the U.S., as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and throughout other parts of the world as a corporate member of Lloyd’s.

