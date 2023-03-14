Monte Financial Group LLC Sells 2,934 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Monte Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,934 shares during the period. Caterpillar comprises approximately 2.8% of Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $5,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $433,134,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in Caterpillar by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,624,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $435,423,000 after acquiring an additional 836,340 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 168.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 977,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $160,368,000 after acquiring an additional 612,692 shares during the period. Amundi grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 3,130,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $531,926,000 after buying an additional 422,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,070,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,574,731,000 after buying an additional 291,836 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE CAT traded up $2.07 on Tuesday, hitting $226.77. 1,145,476 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,307,561. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $248.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $221.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.11. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.60 and a 52-week high of $266.04.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.61% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CAT shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. UBS Group lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $290.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.00.

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan bought 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $249.29 per share, for a total transaction of $99,716.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,709 shares in the company, valued at $924,616.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan bought 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $249.29 per share, for a total transaction of $99,716.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,709 shares in the company, valued at $924,616.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel M. Dickinson sold 6,070 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.22, for a total value of $1,524,905.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,265,646.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,984 shares of company stock worth $22,519,893. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

