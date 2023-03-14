Morgan Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:MCRUF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $3.43

Morgan Advanced Materials plc (OTCMKTS:MCRUF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.43 and last traded at $3.43, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.43.
Morgan Advanced Materials Price Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.59.
About Morgan Advanced Materials
Morgan Advanced Materials Plc is a materials technology company, which engages in engineering of ceramics, carbon, and composites. It operates through Thermal Products, and Carbon and Technical Ceramics divisions. The Thermal Products division comprises thermal ceramics and molten metal systems. The Carbon and Technical Ceramics division consists electrical carbon, seals and bearing, and technical ceramics.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Morgan Advanced Materials (MCRUF)
- Monoclonal Antibodies? Avid Bioservices surges 32% on Blowout Q3
- GitLab Crashes On Guidance; Analysts Defend
- Healthcare Stocks With at Least 30 Years of Dividend Increases
- Coinbase Pops As SVB Crumbles To Dust
- Airlines Update Guidance, Shares Head For Different Destinations
Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.