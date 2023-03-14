MovieBloc Hits One Day Volume of $9.12 Million (MBL)

MovieBloc (MBL) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. MovieBloc has a market cap of $54.36 million and approximately $9.12 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MovieBloc token can currently be bought for about $0.0035 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, MovieBloc has traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $103.25 or 0.00417807 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6,979.69 or 0.28243996 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000068 BTC.

MovieBloc Token Profile

MovieBloc was first traded on December 12th, 2019. MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,732,039,555 tokens. The official message board for MovieBloc is medium.com/moviebloc. MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @moviebloc and its Facebook page is accessible here. MovieBloc’s official website is www.moviebloc.com.

MovieBloc Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MovieBloc is a blockchain-based platform for the movie and home entertainment industry that aims to provide transparent revenue sharing, equal screening opportunities, and diverse content to viewers while rewarding them for their contributions. The platform allows creators to get revenue share, audience data, and equal screening opportunity. Users get access to a variety of content and are rewarded for providing curation, subtitles, and marketing materials to the community. The platform has screened over 100 movies and dramas and has established MBL Media, a content IP development company, to develop animation and movie content. The MBL token is used for economic activity on the platform such as watching premium content, paying translators, donating to creators and translators, and rewarding users for their contributions. MovieBloc project was launched in May 2019, and has since been listed on multiple exchanges. The platform recently moved to the Ontology mainnet.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MovieBloc directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MovieBloc should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MovieBloc using one of the exchanges listed above.

