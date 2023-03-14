Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) Given a C$18.50 Price Target by National Bankshares Analysts

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL – Get Rating) has been given a C$18.50 price target by equities researchers at National Bankshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target indicates a potential upside of 21.23% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Scotiabank upgraded Mullen Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$16.00 to C$17.50 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. CIBC decreased their price objective on Mullen Group from C$15.50 to C$14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Mullen Group from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Mullen Group from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Cormark decreased their price objective on Mullen Group from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mullen Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$16.45.

Shares of TSE:MTL traded up C$0.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$15.26. The company had a trading volume of 270,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,130. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.17, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.64. Mullen Group has a 1-year low of C$10.83 and a 1-year high of C$15.98. The firm has a market cap of C$1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$14.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$14.54.

About Mullen Group

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates in four segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, Specialized & Industrial Services, and U.S. & International Logistics. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

