My DeFi Pet Price Reaches $0.0626 (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. My DeFi Pet has a total market cap of $1.84 million and approximately $517,956.33 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One My DeFi Pet token can now be purchased for $0.0626 or 0.00000255 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About My DeFi Pet

My DeFi Pet (CRYPTO:DPET) is a token. It launched on April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,374,306 tokens. The official website for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.

DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

Buying and Selling My DeFi Pet

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade My DeFi Pet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy My DeFi Pet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

