Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) CEO Michael Mcgaugh Purchases 1,000 Shares

Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE – Get Rating) CEO Michael Mcgaugh purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.18 per share, for a total transaction of $20,180.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,300,459.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Myers Industries Stock Up 2.9 %
Myers Industries stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 189,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,604. The company has a market capitalization of $742.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.41. Myers Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.08 and a 12 month high of $26.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.87.
Myers Industries Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.13%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have issued reports on MYE shares. StockNews.com downgraded Myers Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Myers Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $28.50 to $23.75 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.
About Myers Industries
Myers Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of polymer products. It operates through the Material Handling and Distribution business segments. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets a variety of plastic and metal products. The Distribution segment offers tools, equipment, and supplies used for tire, wheel, and under vehicle service on passenger, heavy truck, and off-road vehicles.
