Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) CEO Michael Mcgaugh Purchases 1,000 Shares

Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE – Get Rating) CEO Michael Mcgaugh purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.18 per share, for a total transaction of $20,180.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,300,459.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Myers Industries Stock Up 2.9 %

Myers Industries stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 189,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,604. The company has a market capitalization of $742.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.41. Myers Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.08 and a 12 month high of $26.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Myers Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.13%.

Institutional Trading of Myers Industries

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,751,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,227,000 after purchasing an additional 14,446 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Myers Industries by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,163,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,642,000 after purchasing an additional 180,298 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Myers Industries by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,265,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,536,000 after purchasing an additional 14,867 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Myers Industries by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,538,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,816,000 after purchasing an additional 30,878 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Myers Industries by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,084,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,342,000 after acquiring an additional 6,172 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MYE shares. StockNews.com downgraded Myers Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Myers Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $28.50 to $23.75 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.

About Myers Industries

Myers Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of polymer products. It operates through the Material Handling and Distribution business segments. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets a variety of plastic and metal products. The Distribution segment offers tools, equipment, and supplies used for tire, wheel, and under vehicle service on passenger, heavy truck, and off-road vehicles.

