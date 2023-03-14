Nano Market Capitalization Reaches $117.49 Million (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. One Nano coin can now be bought for approximately $0.88 or 0.00003608 BTC on major exchanges. Nano has a total market capitalization of $117.49 million and approximately $1.96 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Nano has traded up 4.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,441.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $83.23 or 0.00340545 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00013700 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.06 or 0.00082081 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $150.00 or 0.00613710 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $130.52 or 0.00534013 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000777 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004061 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00009647 BTC.

Nano Profile

XNO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.

*The official Nano ticker is “XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. *”

Buying and Selling Nano

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

