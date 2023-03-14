Nano Trading Up 6.9% Over Last Week (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 14th. Nano has a total market cap of $120.19 million and $1.90 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nano coin can now be purchased for $0.90 or 0.00003525 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Nano has traded up 6.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25,588.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $86.21 or 0.00336900 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00013033 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.77 or 0.00081189 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $154.40 or 0.00603405 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.33 or 0.00521057 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000742 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003904 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00009496 BTC.

Nano Coin Profile

Nano is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Nano is forum.nano.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.

*The official Nano ticker is “XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. *”

Buying and Selling Nano

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

