National Bankshares Raises Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN) Price Target to C$23.00

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN – Get Rating) had its target price increased by National Bankshares from C$21.50 to C$23.00 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AD.UN. CIBC raised their price objective on Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Cormark raised their price objective on Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$22.50 to C$24.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) Stock Performance

Shares of AD.UN opened at C$16.97 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$17.63 and its 200 day moving average price is C$16.80. Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust has a 12-month low of C$14.61 and a 12-month high of C$20.77. The stock has a market capitalization of C$768.40 million, a PE ratio of 5.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.47, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

About Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN)

Alaris Royalty Corp. is a private equity firm specializing in management buyouts, growth capital, lower & middle market, later stage, industry consolidation, growth capital, and mature investments. The firm does not invest in turnarounds and start-ups. It prefers to invest in the companies based in all industries except for those with a declining asset base, such as oil and gas resource companies, or any industry that carry the risk of obsolescence such as high tech and focuses on business services, professional services, information services, healthcare services, distribution & logistics, industrials, consumer products.

