National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of National Instruments in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered National Instruments from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on National Instruments in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, National Instruments currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $48.33.

Shares of NASDAQ NATI opened at $48.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.84. National Instruments has a 52-week low of $29.81 and a 52-week high of $55.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.50 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. National Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 106.67%.

In related news, EVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 2,094 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total value of $113,599.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,070 shares in the company, valued at $2,987,547.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 35,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total transaction of $1,947,358.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 335,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,217,204.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 2,094 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total transaction of $113,599.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,987,547.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,290 shares of company stock valued at $2,224,644. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in National Instruments by 145.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in National Instruments by 225.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in National Instruments in the third quarter worth $33,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in National Instruments in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Instruments by 77.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

National Instruments Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation, and discovery. The firm’s products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services.

