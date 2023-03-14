NatWest Group (LON:NWG) Given “Buy” Rating at Citigroup

Citigroup reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of NatWest Group (LON:NWG – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on NWG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 330 ($4.02) to GBX 340 ($4.14) in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Barclays lowered shares of NatWest Group to an equal weight rating and set a GBX 400 ($4.88) price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Bank of America restated a buy rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 380 ($4.63) price objective on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NatWest Group currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 350 ($4.27).

NWG opened at GBX 272.20 ($3.32) on Friday. NatWest Group has a 12 month low of GBX 200.13 ($2.44) and a 12 month high of GBX 313.10 ($3.82). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 293.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 264.91. The stock has a market capitalization of £26.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 756.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.32.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 10 ($0.12) per share. This represents a yield of 3.27%. This is a boost from NatWest Group’s previous dividend of $3.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. NatWest Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3,888.89%.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

