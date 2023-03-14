Navcoin 24 Hour Volume Reaches $9,172.33 (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded 9.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. One Navcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0595 or 0.00000231 BTC on major exchanges. Navcoin has a market cap of $4.49 million and approximately $9,172.33 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Navcoin has traded 11.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Navcoin alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.66 or 0.00184788 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.49 or 0.00079458 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00047572 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.61 or 0.00048879 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000735 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003886 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000021 BTC.

About Navcoin

NAV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 75,687,166 coins and its circulating supply is 75,395,234 coins. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Navcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Navcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.