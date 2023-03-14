Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) Short Interest Update

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 296,200 shares, a drop of 14.2% from the February 13th total of 345,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 150,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Navios Maritime Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th.

Navios Maritime Partners Stock Performance

Shares of Navios Maritime Partners stock traded up $0.29 on Tuesday, hitting $24.34. 178,474 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,871. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $734.68 million, a PE ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 2.05. Navios Maritime Partners has a 1 year low of $19.71 and a 1 year high of $36.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Navios Maritime Partners Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Navios Maritime Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.06%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in Navios Maritime Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Navios Maritime Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Navios Maritime Partners by 147.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,549 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Navios Maritime Partners by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,421 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.18% of the company’s stock.

Navios Maritime Partners Company Profile

Navios Maritime Partners LP operates as a shipping and logistics company, which engages in owning and management of dry cargo and container vessels. It focuses on transport and transshipment of dry bulk commodities including iron ore, coal, and grain. The company was founded on August 7, 2007 and is headquartered in Monte Carlo, Monaco.

