NCC Group (OTCMKTS:NCCGF) Hits New 1-Year High at $2.50

NCC Group plc (OTCMKTS:NCCGF – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.50 and last traded at $2.50, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.50.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Berenberg Bank cut shares of NCC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th.
NCC Group Price Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.49.
About NCC Group
NCC Group plc engages in the cyber and software resilience business in the United Kingdom, the Asian-Pacific, North America, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Assurance and Software Resilience. The company offers assessment and advisory services, which include risk management, supply chain risk, cloud and infrastructure, application and security software, mobile, managed vulnerability scanning, hardware and embedded systems, and cryptography, as well as calibrator and cyber security review solutions.
