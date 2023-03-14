NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Hits Market Cap of $1.89 Billion

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be bought for $2.18 or 0.00008517 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded up 9.7% against the U.S. dollar. NEAR Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.89 billion and $161.61 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get NEAR Protocol alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.64 or 0.00068936 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00051167 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00022448 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000881 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001541 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004636 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001847 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000226 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 866,021,029 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 866,021,029 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 2.03675138 USD and is up 2.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 222 active market(s) with $151,369,892.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NEAR Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEAR Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.