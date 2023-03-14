NEAR Protocol One Day Volume Hits $174.67 Million (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. NEAR Protocol has a total market cap of $1.82 billion and $174.67 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be purchased for $2.10 or 0.00008584 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00069766 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.95 or 0.00052965 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00022452 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000907 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001652 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004563 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001838 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000234 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR Protocol (CRYPTO:NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 866,021,029 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

