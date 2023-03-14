Nervos Network (CKB) Trading 11.1% Higher This Week

Nervos Network (CKB) traded up 16% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. In the last week, Nervos Network has traded up 11.1% against the US dollar. Nervos Network has a total market cap of $189.69 million and $12.95 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nervos Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,003.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.94 or 0.00338249 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00012883 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.82 or 0.00080101 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $156.25 or 0.00601001 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.62 or 0.00521653 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003855 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 36.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001236 BTC.

Nervos Network Coin Profile

Nervos Network (CRYPTO:CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 40,524,653,034 coins and its circulating supply is 39,993,481,350 coins. Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork. Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem that aims to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Its layer 1 protocol, Nervos CKB, provides a proof of work public blockchain that allows for the secure storage of any crypto-asset, while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling, and a “store of value” crypto-economic design through its native token, CKByte. CKByte is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value and a value token behind smart contracts. It also allows users to store, execute, and rent space on the Nervos Blockchain.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nervos Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nervos Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

