Nervos Network Price Tops $0.0047 (CKB)

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 14th. One Nervos Network coin can now be bought for $0.0047 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Nervos Network has a total market cap of $187.13 million and $17.79 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Nervos Network has traded 11.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Nervos Network alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24,719.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $83.56 or 0.00338046 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00013466 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.12 or 0.00081406 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.31 or 0.00608086 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.20 or 0.00530751 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004021 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00009663 BTC.

Nervos Network Coin Profile

Nervos Network (CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 40,527,094,734 coins and its circulating supply is 39,997,477,868 coins. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork. Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Nervos Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem that aims to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Its layer 1 protocol, Nervos CKB, provides a proof of work public blockchain that allows for the secure storage of any crypto-asset, while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling, and a “store of value” crypto-economic design through its native token, CKByte. CKByte is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value and a value token behind smart contracts. It also allows users to store, execute, and rent space on the Nervos Blockchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nervos Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nervos Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nervos Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nervos Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.