NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Short Interest Down 16.6% in February

NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,010,000 shares, a decrease of 16.6% from the February 13th total of 6,010,000 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,780,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.40, for a total value of $135,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,481,350.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,500 shares of company stock worth $870,120. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NetApp

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTAP. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in NetApp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 183.5% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 550 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 57.3% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 629 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NetApp in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NTAP traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $61.12. The stock had a trading volume of 2,671,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,772,726. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.19. NetApp has a 1-year low of $58.08 and a 1-year high of $90.20.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 103.19% and a net margin of 19.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that NetApp will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NetApp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NTAP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on NetApp from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Cowen lowered their target price on NetApp from $93.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Cowen lowered their target price on NetApp from $93.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Northland Securities lowered their target price on NetApp from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on NetApp from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.25.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

