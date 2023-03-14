Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Short Interest Update

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 25,910,000 shares, an increase of 18.0% from the February 13th total of 21,950,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,650,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.6 days. Approximately 6.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling at Newell Brands

In other Newell Brands news, Director Brett Icahn sold 107,372 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total value of $1,650,307.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 845,631 shares in the company, valued at $12,997,348.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Brett Icahn sold 107,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total transaction of $1,650,307.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 845,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,997,348.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark J. Erceg bought 28,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $367,666.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 94,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,234,766. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Newell Brands

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,524,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583,751 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 47,361,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,491,000 after purchasing an additional 8,407,044 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,445,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,160,000 after purchasing an additional 443,812 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,746,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,946,000 after purchasing an additional 623,235 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,489,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,381 shares during the period. 92.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Newell Brands Price Performance

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NWL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.55.

Shares of Newell Brands stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.18. 4,841,673 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,655,633. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.24. Newell Brands has a 12 month low of $11.78 and a 12 month high of $24.70.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Newell Brands had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Newell Brands will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Newell Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is 180.39%.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

