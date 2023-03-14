NFT Market Cap Reaches $772,592.36 (NFT)

NFT (NFT) traded up 11.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. One NFT token can now be bought for about $0.0210 or 0.00000084 BTC on popular exchanges. NFT has a total market cap of $772,592.36 and $14,550.66 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, NFT has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00009778 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00028449 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00034956 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 34.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002178 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00021723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003997 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.90 or 0.00215906 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000147 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,959.66 or 0.99980404 BTC.

NFT Token Profile

NFT is a token. Its launch date was August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol. The official website for NFT is www.nft.org. The official message board for NFT is nftprotocol.substack.com.

Buying and Selling NFT

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01878287 USD and is down -1.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

