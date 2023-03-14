Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Trading Down 5.3%

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 5.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.68 and last traded at $1.69. Approximately 6,224,591 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 12,874,877 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NKLA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Nikola in a report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research cut their target price on Nikola from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Cowen cut their target price on Nikola from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Nikola from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.00.

Nikola Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $928.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.01.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nikola

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nikola

In related news, Director Mark A. Russell sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.29, for a total transaction of $171,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,959,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,488,209.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 375,000 shares of company stock worth $885,000. Insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NKLA. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Nikola by 97.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Nikola in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Nikola by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 79,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,305 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Nikola by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 79,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC increased its holdings in Nikola by 376.0% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 4,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 3,760 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.86% of the company’s stock.

About Nikola

Nikola Corp. engages in the provision of zero-emissions transportation and infrastructure solutions. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company was founded by Trevor Milton in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Further Reading

