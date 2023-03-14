Nippon Carbon Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCRBF) Short Interest Up 22.9% in February

Nippon Carbon Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCRBF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 37,000 shares, an increase of 22.9% from the February 13th total of 30,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Nippon Carbon Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS NCRBF remained flat at $30.28 during trading hours on Tuesday. Nippon Carbon has a 12 month low of $27.12 and a 12 month high of $30.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.28 and its 200-day moving average is $29.47.

About Nippon Carbon

Nippon Carbon Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of carbon products in Japan. It offers carbon fiber products, including molded heat insulating materials for high temperature furnaces; CARBORON, a soft felt used in a range of heat insulators for high temperature furnaces; C/C Composite, a lightweight carbon material used in heat resistant composite structural members, high temperature furnace materials, trays, jigs, etc.; and CARBEST, a carbon fiber packing material.

