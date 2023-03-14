NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGPF) Short Interest Update

NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGPF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,065,400 shares, a drop of 19.1% from the February 13th total of 2,552,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,442.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on NN Group in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC lowered NN Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered NN Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th.

NN Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS NNGPF traded down $1.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.23. 1,262 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,454. NN Group has a 1-year low of $37.23 and a 1-year high of $52.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.91.

About NN Group

NN Group NV engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-Life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Banking, and Others. The Netherlands Life segment offers a range of group life and individual life insurance products. The Netherlands Non-Life segment covers non-life insurance products such as disability and accident, fire, motor, and transport.

