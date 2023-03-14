Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) Short Interest Down 16.2% in February

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 85,300 shares, a decline of 16.2% from the February 13th total of 101,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 151,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Nordea Bank Abp Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of Nordea Bank Abp stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.88. 87,133 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,642. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.30, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Nordea Bank Abp has a 1-year low of $8.33 and a 1-year high of $12.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.08.

Get Nordea Bank Abp alerts:

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. Nordea Bank Abp had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nordea Bank Abp will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Nordea Bank Abp

Nordea Bank Abp engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Banking, Business Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, and Asset and Wealth Management. The Personal Banking segment offers the household customers financial services and solutions through internet and mobile bank, over the phone, online meetings, and branch offices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nordea Bank Abp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordea Bank Abp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.