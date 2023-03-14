Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) Short Interest Update

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 578,400 shares, an increase of 16.8% from the February 13th total of 495,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 157,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Stock Performance

Shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.61. 351,978 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,442. The stock has a market capitalization of $590.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.64. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.87 and a 12-month high of $16.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.10.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Announces Dividend

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) ( NASDAQ:NFBK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $42.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.79 million. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a net margin of 32.57% and a return on equity of 8.65%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.39%.

Insider Activity at Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)

In other Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) news, Director Gil Chapman sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total transaction of $69,696.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,602.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Steven M. Klein sold 2,158 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total value of $31,398.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 436,918 shares in the company, valued at $6,357,156.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gil Chapman sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total transaction of $69,696.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,317 shares in the company, valued at $730,602.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,298 shares of company stock valued at $164,412. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 171.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,264 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,227 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the second quarter valued at about $137,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the third quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the fourth quarter worth about $166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.47% of the company’s stock.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Company Profile

Northfield Bancorp, Inc is a holding company which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. Through its subsidiary, Northfield Bank, its business consists of originating multifamily and other commercial real estate loans, purchasing investment securities, including mortgage-backed securities and corporate bonds, and, to a lesser extent, depositing funds in other financial institutions.

