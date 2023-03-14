Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Position Boosted by QV Investors Inc.

QV Investors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,735 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the quarter. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $7,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter valued at about $421,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3,782.3% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 401,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,296,000 after buying an additional 391,397 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 29,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,014,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 9,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. 6.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NVO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from 925.00 to 1,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cowen lifted their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $697.78.

Shares of NVO stock traded up $1.68 on Tuesday, reaching $142.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 409,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,414,475. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $95.02 and a 12-month high of $145.94. The company has a market capitalization of $321.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.50, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.75.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th will be paid a $1.1887 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 24th. This is a boost from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.58. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.34%.

Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company, which engages in the the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharm segments. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment includes insulin, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products (OAD), obesity, and other serious chronic diseases.

