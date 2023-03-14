Ontology (ONT) Trading Up 2.6% This Week

Ontology (ONT) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 14th. One Ontology coin can now be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000896 BTC on popular exchanges. Ontology has a market capitalization of $193.81 million and $20.75 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ontology has traded up 2.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,705.46 or 0.06899330 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001392 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.11 or 0.00069217 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00025635 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.16 or 0.00053253 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000294 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00008562 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00022365 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000897 BTC.

Ontology Profile

Ontology (ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. It launched on November 27th, 2017. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. Ontology’s official website is ont.io. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @ontologynetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork. The Reddit community for Ontology is https://reddit.com/r/ontologynetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules.

Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform.”

Buying and Selling Ontology

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

