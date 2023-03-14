OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 146,400 shares, an increase of 27.6% from the February 13th total of 114,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 491,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 5.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on OpGen in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OPGN. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in OpGen in the third quarter valued at $1,517,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in OpGen by 39.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,877,597 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 534,960 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in OpGen in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in OpGen by 571.0% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 100,773 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85,754 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in OpGen in the fourth quarter valued at $232,000. 16.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
OpGen, Inc is a precision medicine company harnessing the power of molecular diagnostics and informatics to help combat infectious disease. It engages in the development of molecular information products and services for global healthcare settings. The firm’s also offers guidance to clinicians about life threatening infections, improving patient outcomes, and decreasing the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms.
