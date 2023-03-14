Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Stake Boosted by Ascent Group LLC

Ascent Group LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,345 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Oracle in the third quarter valued at $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 108.9% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 401 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ORCL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $72.00 price target on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Oracle from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Oracle from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Oracle from $75.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.06.

Oracle Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of ORCL opened at $84.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $228.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.67 and a 200 day moving average of $79.21. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $91.22.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. Oracle had a net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 262.40%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.24%.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $32,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,792,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000,416. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total transaction of $725,745.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,197 shares in the company, valued at $1,005,714.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $32,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,792,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,000,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oracle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.